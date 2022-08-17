Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

August 17, 2022 6:32 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Strategic Communications Department of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Aug. 17 that according to preliminary data, Ukrainian forces killed between 10 to 15 Russian soldiers and more troops may have been injured as a result of the attack on the base in the south of Ukraine, where counteroffensives are underway. It is not clear when the attack.

