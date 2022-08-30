Ukraine, Poland seek to build pipeline to ship vegetable oil.
August 30, 2022 10:10 pm
The Polish prime minister's office announced a plan to build a cross-border pipeline to transport Ukrainian vegetable oil to the Polish port of Gdansk in a bid to help Ukraine export more food amid the ongoing war, Polish media outlet Economic Portal reported on Aug. 30.
