externalUkraine outlines goals of IAEA mission to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

This item is part of our running news digest

August 29, 2022 7:38 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The mission will have a three-pronged mandate, focusing on the physical protection of the plant, nuclear safety, and the guarantee of non-proliferation of nuclear materials, according to Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko. The delegation headed by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi is due to arrive in Kyiv on Aug. 2 and is expected to begin work at the plant in the next few days, though questions remain over the access they will be given by Russian forces. Russia occupied the plant in early March. Ukraine has been accusing Russian forces of placing artillery near the plant to attack Ukrainian positions, endangering the nuclear facility.

