Ukraine in talks with Poland on complete closure of border with Belarus.
This item is part of our running news digest
March 31, 2022 4:49 am
Ukraine’s Ambassador to Poland Andriy Deshchytsia said the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland is discussing the possibility of fully closing the Polish border with Belarus, regardless of the EU’s decision, Ukrinform news agency reports. Deshchytsia said that Ukrainian diplomats are also holding talks with Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia on closing their borders as well.