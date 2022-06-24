Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
March 31, 2022 4:49 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s Ambassador to Poland Andriy Deshchytsia said the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland is discussing the possibility of fully closing the Polish border with Belarus, regardless of the EU’s decision, Ukrinform news agency reports. Deshchytsia said that Ukrainian diplomats are also holding talks with Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia on closing their borders as well.

