Ukraine files case against Russia at the European Court of Human Rights.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 24, 2022 1:24 am
Kyiv has formally filed a case against Russia at the European Court of Human Rights that "seeks an end to the mass and gross human rights violations" caused by Russia's war against Ukraine. The move is considered symbolic as the Russian parliament passed a pair of bills ending the jurisdiction of the European Court of Human Rights in the country on June 7.