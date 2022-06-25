Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, June 25, 2022

externalUkraine files case against Russia at the European Court of Human Rights.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 24, 2022 1:24 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Kyiv has formally filed a case against Russia at the European Court of Human Rights that "seeks an end to the mass and gross human rights violations" caused by Russia's war against Ukraine. The move is considered symbolic as the Russian parliament passed a pair of bills ending the jurisdiction of the European Court of Human Rights in the country on June 7. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok