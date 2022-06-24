Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalUkraine expects temporary ceasefire to evacuate civilians from 10 cities on March 10, according to Iryna Vereshchuk, the minister for the reintegration of temporarily occupied territories.

This item is part of our running news digest

March 10, 2022 10:14 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine expects temporary ceasefire to evacuate civilians from 10 cities on March 10, according to Iryna Vereshchuk, the minister for the reintegration of temporarily occupied territories.
The routes include Trostyanets, Krasnopillya, and Sumy to Poltava; Mariupol to Zaporizhia (with demining throughout the road); Volnovakha to Pokrovsk; Izyum-Lozova (Kharkiv region); Bucha, Borodyanka, Irpin to Kyiv.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok