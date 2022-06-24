Ukraine expects temporary ceasefire to evacuate civilians from 10 cities on March 10, according to Iryna Vereshchuk, the minister for the reintegration of temporarily occupied territories.

The routes include Trostyanets, Krasnopillya, and Sumy to Poltava; Mariupol to Zaporizhia (with demining throughout the road); Volnovakha to Pokrovsk; Izyum-Lozova (Kharkiv region); Bucha, Borodyanka, Irpin to Kyiv.