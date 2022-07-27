Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalUkraine energy giant Naftogaz defaults on foreign bonds

This item is part of our running news digest

July 26, 2022 9:45 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

On July 26, state-owned gas giant Naftogaz missed the deadline to pay off $335 million in principal and interest payments as well as a separate interest installment of 45 million euros on another bond after creditors refused to postpone payments on the bonds for two years. A default on bonds "deprives Naftogaz of access to the international capital market," according to the company's statement. As a result, the government will have to take “full responsibility for raising the funds needed to import natural gas for the upcoming heating season.”

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok