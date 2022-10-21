Governor: Ukraine downs Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Mykolaiv Oblast.
October 21, 2022 6:53 pm
Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim said the jet had been shot down during an air alert in the region.
