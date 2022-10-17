Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukraine downs 3 Iranian drones in Mykolaiv Oblast

September 27, 2022 11:43 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's Air Force reported that its air defense destroyed three Iranian Shahed-136 drones that attacked Mykolaiv Oblast on the morning of Sept. 27. The Ukrainian military says it is gaining more experience in destroying kamikaze drones.

On Sept. 26, Ukraine's Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said Iran could have sold "several hundred" kamikaze drones to Russia.

Because Iran supplied Russia with the drones, Ukraine has deprived its ambassador of his accreditation and reduced the number of the diplomatic staff of the Iranian embassy in Kyiv.

Since Sept. 23, Russian forces regularly try to carry out attacks on Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts using Iranian kamikaze drones.

