Ukraine destroys Russian helicopter, 5 drones on Sept. 17
September 18, 2022 12:31 pm
Ukraine’s Air Force Command reported that five Russian unmanned aerial vehicles and a Ka-52 helicopter were destroyed in different areas on Sept. 17.
