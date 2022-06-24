This item is part of our running news digest

Ukraine's military is ready to ensure safe passage for civilians' evacuation and the delivery of food, water, and medicine to the population hit by Russia's war.

Ukrainian cities attacked by Russia are on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe.

"Thousands of people need an urgent evacuation. In these settlements, there is a lack of food, water, medicine, no light, and centralized water supply, " the President's Office said.