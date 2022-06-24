Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalUkraine asks Red Cross to organize humanitarian corridors.

This item is part of our running news digest

March 4, 2022 1:12 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine's military is ready to ensure safe passage for civilians' evacuation and the delivery of food, water, and medicine to the population hit by Russia's war.

Ukrainian cities attacked by Russia are on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe.

"Thousands of people need an urgent evacuation. In these settlements, there is a lack of food, water, medicine, no light, and centralized water supply, " the President's Office said. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok