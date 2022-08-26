Ukraine appeals to UNESCO: 'Russia using education as a tool of oppression'
August 26, 2022 6:54 pm
Oleh Nikolenko, a spokesman for Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, said on Aug. 26 that Russia threatens parents in the occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts with putting children into orphanages if they do not sign them up for Russian-seized schools. "We call on UNESCO to urgently react to this crime," he said.
