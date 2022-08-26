Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 26, 2022
Oleh Nikolenko, a spokesman for Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, said on Aug. 26 that Russia threatens parents in the occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts with putting children into orphanages if they do not sign them up for Russian-seized schools. "We call on UNESCO to urgently react to this crime," he said.

