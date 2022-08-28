Ukraine ambassador disinvites Saxony Minister-President after his proposals to 'freeze war.'
August 28, 2022 1:36 pm
Andriy Melnyk, Ukraine's ambassador to Germany, said he has canceled his invitation for Michael Kretschmer to visit Ukraine. A few days ago, Kretschmer went on TV advocating “freezing” Russia’s war through negotiations. “We must ensure that this hot war becomes a frozen conflict,” Kretschmer told ZDF on Aug. 25.
