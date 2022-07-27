UK to host 2023 Eurovision instead of Ukraine.
July 25, 2022 3:26 pm
The organizers decided the event could not be held in Ukraine despite its victory in the contest due to Russia's war. The U.K. came second this year, which allows them to host Eurovision. "As we are now hosts, the UK will honor that pledge directly – and put on a fantastic contest on behalf of our Ukrainian friends," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote on July 25.