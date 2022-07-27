Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalUK to host 2023 Eurovision instead of Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 25, 2022 3:26 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The organizers decided the event could not be held in Ukraine despite its victory in the contest due to Russia's war. The U.K. came second this year, which allows them to host Eurovision. "As we are now hosts, the UK will honor that pledge directly – and put on a fantastic contest on behalf of our Ukrainian friends," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote on July 25.  

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok