UK to donate over 500 mobile generators to Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
March 14, 2022 3:34 am
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated on March 13 that the U.K. government will supply power for critical infrastructure in Ukraine, including hospitals, shelters, and water treatment plants – in total, enough to power the equivalent of 20,000 homes. It has also created a Ukraine Electricity Network Support Taskforce so that the “people of Ukraine can continue to defend their country.”