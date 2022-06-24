Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUK to donate over 500 mobile generators to Ukraine.

March 14, 2022 3:34 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated on March 13 that the U.K. government will supply power for critical infrastructure in Ukraine, including hospitals, shelters, and water treatment plants – in total, enough to power the equivalent of 20,000 homes. It has also created a Ukraine Electricity Network Support Taskforce so that the “people of Ukraine can continue to defend their country.”

