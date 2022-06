This item is part of our running news digest

The U.K. government announced "sanctions on Putin's propaganda." Those sanctioned are — the Kremlin-funded TV-Novosti which owns RT, and Rossiya Segodnya which controls Sputnik. RT's managing director Alexey Nikolov, news anchor Sergey Brilev, and Sputnik's Editor-in-Chief Anton Anisimov were also sanctioned.