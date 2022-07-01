Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, July 1, 2022

externalUK Prime Minister Boris Johnson becomes Honorary Citizen of Odesa

This item is part of our running news digest

July 2, 2022 12:06 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Odesa Mayor Henadiy Trukhanov signed an order on July 1 awarding Boris Johnson with the Hryhoryia Marazly Honorary Badges of I, II, III degrees. With the order, Johnson automatically receives the title of Honorary Citizen of Odesa. Trukhanov said that if the entire world community took the same position as the people of Britain, Ukraine would have defeated Russia long ago.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok