UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson becomes Honorary Citizen of Odesa
July 2, 2022 12:06 am
Odesa Mayor Henadiy Trukhanov signed an order on July 1 awarding Boris Johnson with the Hryhoryia Marazly Honorary Badges of I, II, III degrees. With the order, Johnson automatically receives the title of Honorary Citizen of Odesa. Trukhanov said that if the entire world community took the same position as the people of Britain, Ukraine would have defeated Russia long ago.