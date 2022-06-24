Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUK joins Poland, Estonia, Latvia in a call to cut Russia from SWIFT international payments system.

February 24, 2022 6:20 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pushing “very hard” for Russia to be ejected from Swift, The Financial Times reported, citing a British official. However, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned Johnson on Feb. 24 that neither the EU or his country would such a movem, the newspaper also reported, referring to officials close to sanctions negotiations. 

