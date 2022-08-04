UK Intelligence: Ukrainian strike damages rail connection between Kherson and Crimea
This item is part of our running news digest
August 3, 2022 10:10 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Russian forces are likely to repair the connection within the next few days but the rail link will remain a vulnerability, U.K.'s Ministry of Defense reported on Aug. 3. Meanwhile, an increase in the number of civilians trying to flee Kherson as hostilities continue and food shortages worsen may create pressure on the transport routes.