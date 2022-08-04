Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 3, 2022 10:10 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian forces are likely to repair the connection within the next few days but the rail link will remain a vulnerability, U.K.'s Ministry of Defense reported on Aug. 3. Meanwhile, an increase in the number of civilians trying to flee Kherson as hostilities continue and food shortages worsen may create pressure on the transport routes.

