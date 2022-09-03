The U.K. Defense Ministry said in its intelligence update on Sept. 3 that Ukraine’s ongoing advance on a broad front west of the Dnipro River, focusing on three axes within Russian-occupied Kherson Oblast, has “ limited immediate objectives.” Ukrainian forces have likely achieved a “degree of tactical surprise,” exploiting “poor logistics, administration, and leadership” in the Russian armed forces, the ministry said. While fighting continues in the Donbas and Kharkiv areas, a key decision for Russian commanders in the coming days will be “where to commit any operational reserve force they can generate,” the ministry added.