Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, September 3, 2022

externalUK intelligence: Ukraine’s advance in Kherson Oblast was likely a ‘tactical surprise’ for Russia

This item is part of our running news digest

September 3, 2022 11:01 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.K. Defense Ministry said in its intelligence update on Sept. 3 that Ukraine’s ongoing advance on a broad front west of the Dnipro River, focusing on three axes within Russian-occupied Kherson Oblast, has “ limited immediate objectives.” Ukrainian forces have likely achieved a “degree of tactical surprise,” exploiting “poor logistics, administration, and leadership” in the Russian armed forces, the ministry said. While fighting continues in the Donbas and Kharkiv areas, a key decision for Russian commanders in the coming days will be “where to commit any operational reserve force they can generate,” the ministry added.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok