Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

UK intelligence: Russian troops anticipate combat in Kherson

October 13, 2022 11:08 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russian forces have started to prepare for the evacuation of some civilians from occupied Kherson, which means they "anticipate combat extending to the city of Kherson itself," the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Oct. 13.

After their retreat about 20 kilometers in the north of the Kherson sector, Russian troops may try to build up a new front line west from the village of Mylove. The heavy fighting continues along this line, "especially at the western end, where Ukrainian advances mean Russia's flank is no longer protected by the Inhulets River," reads the report.

On Oct. 11, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote that General Sergei Surovikin, the newly appointed commander of Russia's Joint Group of Forces leading the war in Ukraine, would have "to contest with an increasingly factional Russian defense ministry which is poorly resourced to achieve the political objectives it has been set in Ukraine."

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok