externalUK intelligence: Russian ground forces continue their attempt to surround Sievierodonetsk, capture villages northwest of Popasna

May 27, 2022 8:57 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
While Russia is advancing on Sievierodonetsk, Ukraine retains control of multiple positions in the region, denying Russia full control of Donbas, according to the latest intelligence update by the U.K. Defense Ministry on May 27. The update also said Russia has likely moved 50-year-old T-62 tanks into southern Ukraine in recent days, although they "will almost certainly be particularly vulnerable to anti-tank weapons and their presence on the battlefield highlights Russia's shortage of modern, combat-ready equipment."

The Kyiv Independent news desk
