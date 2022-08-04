UK Intelligence: Russian forces have likely positioned radar reflectors near Dnipro River in Kherson
August 4, 2022 10:15 am
The U.K. Defense Ministry said on Aug. 4 in its intelligence update that Russian forces likely placed the reflectors near the recently damaged Antonivsky Bridge and rail bridge. The ministry noted that they are likely being used to hide the bridge from possible missile targeting equipment, which highlights the threat Russia feels as Western military support increases.