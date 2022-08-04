Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, August 4, 2022

externalUK Intelligence: Russian forces have likely positioned radar reflectors near Dnipro River in Kherson

This item is part of our running news digest

August 4, 2022 10:15 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.K. Defense Ministry said on Aug. 4 in its intelligence update that Russian forces likely placed the reflectors near the recently damaged Antonivsky Bridge and rail bridge. The ministry noted that they are likely being used to hide the bridge from possible missile targeting equipment, which highlights the threat Russia feels as Western military support increases.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok