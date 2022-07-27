Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalUK intelligence: Russian commanders face dilemma to either ‘resource offensive in Ukraine’s east, or bolster defense in the west’

This item is part of our running news digest

July 25, 2022 10:29 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.K. Defense Ministry also identified a Russian military vehicle refit and refurbishment facility with at least 300 damaged vehicles, including “main battle tanks, armored personnel carriers, and general support trucks,” located near Barvinok, in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, about 10 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. “In addition to its well-documented personnel problems, Russia likely continues to struggle to extract and repair the thousands of combat vehicles, which have been damaged in action in Ukraine,” the ministry said.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok