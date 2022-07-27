The U.K. Defense Ministry also identified a Russian military vehicle refit and refurbishment facility with at least 300 damaged vehicles, including “main battle tanks, armored personnel carriers, and general support trucks,” located near Barvinok, in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, about 10 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. “In addition to its well-documented personnel problems, Russia likely continues to struggle to extract and repair the thousands of combat vehicles, which have been damaged in action in Ukraine,” the ministry said.