externalUK Intelligence: Russia starts to construct floating bridge over Dnipro River in Kherson

August 23, 2022 10:01 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.K. Defense Ministry said on Aug. 23 that the Russian forces and local civilians have relied on a ferry crossing of the waterway after Ukraine damaged the Antonivsky road bridge. The crossing is the key link between Russian-occupied Kherson and the east. A floating bridge will increase the capacity of the crossing, but it would likely still be vulnerable to Ukrainian strikes, the ministry said.

