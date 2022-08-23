UK Intelligence: Russia starts to construct floating bridge over Dnipro River in Kherson
This item is part of our running news digest
August 23, 2022 10:01 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The U.K. Defense Ministry said on Aug. 23 that the Russian forces and local civilians have relied on a ferry crossing of the waterway after Ukraine damaged the Antonivsky road bridge. The crossing is the key link between Russian-occupied Kherson and the east. A floating bridge will increase the capacity of the crossing, but it would likely still be vulnerable to Ukrainian strikes, the ministry said.