externalUK intelligence: Russia probably trying to force Ukraine to maintain forces near Kharkiv

This item is part of our running news digest

August 19, 2022 10:32 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.K. Defense Ministry said on Aug. 19 in its intelligence update that Russian troops continue to conduct local raids and probing attacks against Ukrainian forces near Kharkiv to force Ukraine to maintain significant forces in the area and to prevent them from being employed as a counter-attack force elsewhere. Kharkiv has suffered because it is 15 km away from the frontline within range of most types of Russian artillery. Multiple rocket launchers and generally inaccurate area weapons have caused devastation across large parts of the city, the ministry said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

