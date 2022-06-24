According to the recent intelligence update by the U.K. Defense Ministry, Belarusian land forces have been deploying to the field for military exercises, which is “in line with seasonal norms.” Although the ministry does not see any threat in the exercise currently, Russia will “likely seek to inflate the threat posed to Ukraine” by the training to “fix Ukrainian forces in the North and prevent them from being committed to the battle for the Donbas,” the update reads.