Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalUK Intelligence: Russia may use military exercise in Belarus to deter Ukrainian forces.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 5, 2022 9:49 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to the recent intelligence update by the U.K. Defense Ministry, Belarusian land forces have been deploying to the field for military exercises, which is “in line with seasonal norms.” Although the ministry does not see any threat in the exercise currently, Russia will “likely seek to inflate the threat posed to Ukraine” by the training to “fix Ukrainian forces in the North and prevent them from being committed to the battle for the Donbas,” the update reads.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok