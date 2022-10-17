UK Intelligence: Russia has likely lost four combat jets in Ukraine within last 10 days
September 19, 2022 10:49 am
The U.K. Defense Ministry said in its intelligence update on Sept. 19 that Russia has lost approximately 55 combat jets since the start of the full-scale war. The ministry said that the uptick in losses is partially a result of the Russian Air Force attempting to provide close air support to Russian ground forces under pressure from Ukrainian advances.
