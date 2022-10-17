Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalUK Intelligence: Russia has likely lost four combat jets in Ukraine within last 10 days

This item is part of our running news digest

September 19, 2022 10:49 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.K. Defense Ministry said in its intelligence update on Sept. 19 that Russia has lost approximately 55 combat jets since the start of the full-scale war. The ministry said that the uptick in losses is partially a result of the Russian Air Force attempting to provide close air support to Russian ground forces under pressure from Ukrainian advances.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok