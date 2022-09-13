UK intelligence: prestigious Russian army unit severely degraded in Kharkiv counteroffensive.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 13, 2022 9:46 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Russia's 1st Guards Tank Army – designated to protect Moscow in case of attack and lead counterattacks against NATO countries – took part in the chaotic retreat from Kharkiv Oblast, the U.K.'s Defense Intelligence said in its daily briefing. According to the report, the losses suffered by the 1st Guards Tank Army, along with other units in Russia's Western Military District, will "take years to rebuild".
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.