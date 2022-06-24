UK intelligence: More than quarter of Russia's battalion groups initially deployed in Ukraine now likely combat ineffective.
May 2, 2022 11:22 am
According to the recent intelligence update by the U.K. Defense Ministry, Russia has sent over 120 battalion tactical groups when it launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which is approximately 65% of its entire ground combat power. Some of Moscow's elite units, such as the VDV Airborne Forces, have suffered severely and it will probably take years for Russia to replace them.