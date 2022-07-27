Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

UK expands list of sanctioned individuals

July 26, 2022 2:56 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.K. announced a new package of sanctions against Russia on July 26.

The targeted individuals include Russian-installed proxies in occupied parts of Ukraine's east, Russian Minister of Justice Konstantin Chuychenko, Deputy Minister of Justice Oleg Sviridenko, 29 Russian regional governors, and Sarvar and Sanjar Ismailov, nephews of "major Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov who has close ties to the Kremlin."

The sanctioned individuals are subject to a travel ban and asset freeze. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok