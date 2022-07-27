UK expands list of sanctioned individuals

The U.K. announced a new package of sanctions against Russia on July 26.



The targeted individuals include Russian-installed proxies in occupied parts of Ukraine's east, Russian Minister of Justice Konstantin Chuychenko, Deputy Minister of Justice Oleg Sviridenko, 29 Russian regional governors, and Sarvar and Sanjar Ismailov, nephews of "major Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov who has close ties to the Kremlin."



The sanctioned individuals are subject to a travel ban and asset freeze.