externalUK Defense Ministry: Ukraine likely rearranging Sievierodonetsk-Lysychansk defense as Russia makes 'creeping gains' 

June 25, 2022 10:35 am
The U.K. Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence update that Russian armored units are gradually advancing on the southern edge of the build up area. The report also said that since the start of June, the Russian high command has most likely removed generals from key operational command roles from the war in Ukraine. 

