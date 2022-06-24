Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
May 22, 2022 9:56 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the latest intelligence update by the U.K. Defense Ministry, Russia’s only operational company of BMP-T Terminator tank support vehicles has likely been deployed to the Sieverodonetsk axis of the Donbas offensive, suggesting that the Central Grouping of Forces is involved in this attack. The intelligence added that with a maximum of 10 Terminators deployed, they are unlikely to impact the campaign drastically.

