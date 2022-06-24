UK Defense Ministry: Sieverodonetsk area remains Russia’s tactical priority.
May 22, 2022 9:56 am
According to the latest intelligence update by the U.K. Defense Ministry, Russia’s only operational company of BMP-T Terminator tank support vehicles has likely been deployed to the Sieverodonetsk axis of the Donbas offensive, suggesting that the Central Grouping of Forces is involved in this attack. The intelligence added that with a maximum of 10 Terminators deployed, they are unlikely to impact the campaign drastically.