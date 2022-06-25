The U.K. Defense Ministry said in its latest intelligence update that Russia's urban warfare tactics, heavily reliant on artillery, have led to severe collateral damage throughout the city. A part of Ukraine's Armed Forces, along with several hundred civilians, are sheltering in the Azot chemical plant in the city's industrial zone, where Russian forces will likely be fixed in and around for the foreseeable future. This will likely prevent Russia from redeploying units for offensives elsewhere, the update said.