externalUK Defense Ministry: Russia uses air defense for ground attacks due to lack of missiles.

July 22, 2022 11:48 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Air defense systems have relatively small warheads, designed to destroy aircraft. They can pose a significant threat to troops in open terrain and light buildings, but are unlikely to penetrate fortified structures. According to UK’s Defense Ministry, there is a high probability the weapon will miss its intended targets and cause civilian casualties, since the missiles are not optimized for ground attacks and the system crews will be poorly trained for the missions.

