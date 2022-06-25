UK Defense Ministry: Russia may increase defense spending but still struggle to replenish weapons
June 14, 2022 9:43 am
While Russian government funding is allowing the military industrial sector to meet demands placed on it by the war in Ukraine, the industry may struggle to keep up, partially due to sanctions and lack of expertise, the U.K. Defense Ministry said in its latest intelligence update. The update also cited a June 10 statement by a Russian official predicting that Russia's defense spending could reach a 20% increase in Russia's defense budget.