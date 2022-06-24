Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUK Defense Intelligence: Some Russian units returned to Belarus, Russia to reorganize and resupply.

March 30, 2022 11:00 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
This is placing further pressure on Russia's already strained logistics and demonstrates the difficulties Russia is having reorganizing its units, according to a report released by the U.K. Ministry of Defense on March 30. "Russia will likely continue to compensate for its reduced ground maneuver capability through mass artillery and missile attacks," the report reads.

