UK Defense Intelligence: Mariupol resistance slowing Russia’s advance elsewhere.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 18, 2022 9:48 am
According to the latest update by the U.K. Defense Ministry, concerted Ukrainian resistance has severely tested Russian forces and diverted men and material. Yet, the Russian effort to capture Mariupol has come at a significant cost to its residents as the population suffered significant casualties while large areas of infrastructure have been destroyed.