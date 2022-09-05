Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalTwo soldiers charged with mishandling weapons at arms exhibition in Chernihiv.

September 5, 2022 2:21 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
On Sept. 3, one of the servicemen allowed a child to pick up an anti-tank rocket launcher and pull the trigger, the State Investigation Bureau said. As a result, at least nine people, including six children, were injured. The serviceman who allowed the child to pull the trigger and his commander, who ordered him to bring weapons to the exhibition for demonstration, were both charged. They face up to 10 years of imprisonment. 

