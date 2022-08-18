Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov and Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus signed a memorandum of understanding on post-war reconstruction on Aug. 18, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office. The memorandum was signed during President Volodymyr Zelensky’s meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Lviv. The Turkish government and businesses are expected to fund reconstruction projects and provide consulting services, the President's Office said.