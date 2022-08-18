Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, August 18, 2022

externalTurkey to assist Ukraine in post-war reconstruction of infrastructure.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 18, 2022 7:51 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov and Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus signed a memorandum of understanding on post-war reconstruction on Aug. 18, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office. The memorandum was signed during President Volodymyr Zelensky’s meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Lviv. The Turkish government and businesses are expected to fund reconstruction projects and provide consulting services, the President's Office said. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok