Turkey set to open grain corridor coordination center on July 27
This item is part of our running news digest
July 26, 2022 11:34 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar will attend on July 27 the opening ceremony for the joint coordination center, part of an agreement reached last week to allow grain exports from Ukraine, the Turkish defense ministry said. Russian missile strikes on the port city of Odesa the day after a UN-backed deal for grain exports was signed by Ukraine and Russia on July 22 cast doubt over Moscow's commitment to the accord.