Truss: UK working with partners to verify details of possible chemical attack in Mariupol.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 12, 2022 3:58 am
"Any use of such weapons would be a callous escalation in this conflict and we will hold Putin and his regime to account," said U.K.'s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. The U.S. also expressed concern over the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine, although they cannot confirm it yet and will continue "to monitor the situation closely," Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement on April 11.