Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalTruss: UK working with partners to verify details of possible chemical attack in Mariupol.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 12, 2022 3:58 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

"Any use of such weapons would be a callous escalation in this conflict and we will hold Putin and his regime to account," said U.K.'s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. The U.S. also expressed concern over the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine, although they cannot confirm it yet and will continue "to monitor the situation closely," Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement on April 11.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok