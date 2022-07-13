Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 13, 2022 10:26 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on July 13 that it was a “very difficult decision” to return the gas pipeline’s turbine to Russia through Germany. The turbine of the operational pipeline was being repaired in Canada at the facilities of a German company Siemens Energy. Ukraine said that returning the turbine to Russia would let it continue weaponize its energy supplies to Europe.

