Trudeau: Decision to return Nord Stream 1 turbine to Germany was “very difficult.”
July 13, 2022 10:26 pm
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on July 13 that it was a “very difficult decision” to return the gas pipeline’s turbine to Russia through Germany. The turbine of the operational pipeline was being repaired in Canada at the facilities of a German company Siemens Energy. Ukraine said that returning the turbine to Russia would let it continue weaponize its energy supplies to Europe.