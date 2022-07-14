Top managers of Food Safety Service charged with embezzlement.
July 14, 2022 1:30 pm
According to Ukraine's Security Service, most top managers of the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection were charged with embezzlement after creating a scheme by which they attempted to steal Hr 650 million ($20 million). In total, six people are alleged of violating the law, including the interim head of the State Service, his deputy, and several other high-rank members of Ukraine's agencies.