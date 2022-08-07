Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalTimes: Amnesty International serves as mouthpiece of Putin's propaganda.

August 7, 2022 1:37 pm
"The human rights charity shamefully castigates the victims of Russian aggression," the Times said in an editorial. Amnesty International has learned nothing after it helped the Kremlin in 2021 by y stripping jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny of his status as a prisoner of conscience, the Times added. Amnesty International triggered a scandal by publishing an Aug. 4 report claiming that Ukrainian troops are endangering civilians by deploying weapons in residential areas.  

