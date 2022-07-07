Time features First Lady Olena Zelenska on its cover.
July 7, 2022 3:06 pm
She's the fourth Ukrainian to be featured on the cover of Time magazine after her husband, President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Kyiv Independent Editor-in-Chief Olga Rudenko, and aviation pioneer Igor Sikorsky. Titled "Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska takes on the trauma of war," the front-page article addresses the "overwhelming" mental toll of Russia's war against Ukraine.