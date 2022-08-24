Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 24, 2022 9:23 pmby Daria Shulzhenko
The Kyiv Independent is paying tribute to the Ukrainian soldiers who have been killed defending their country in the six months since the start of Russia's all-out invasion on Feb. 24.

Daria Shulzhenko
Author: Daria Shulzhenko

Daria Shulzhenko is a culture writer at the Kyiv Independent. She has been a lifestyle reporter at the Kyiv Post until November 2021. She graduated from Kyiv International University with a bachelor’s in linguistics, specializing in translation from English and German languages. She has previously worked as a freelance writer and researcher.

The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.
