The Hague seeks temporary exemption from EU sanctions against Russia
This item is part of our running news digest
August 25, 2022 11:25 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to Reuters, the Dutch city will ask for an exemption from the EU sanctions until Jan. 1, as it is trying to find a replacement for its contract with Russian gas supplier Gazprom. The sanctions oblige governments to terminate existing contracts with Russian companies by Oct. 10.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.