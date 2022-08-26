Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 25, 2022 11:25 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Reuters, the Dutch city will ask for an exemption from the EU sanctions until Jan. 1, as it is trying to find a replacement for its contract with Russian gas supplier Gazprom. The sanctions oblige governments to terminate existing contracts with Russian companies by Oct. 10.

