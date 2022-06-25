The Guardian: 'Specialist gang' smuggles Ukraine’s historic artifacts into Russia.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 12, 2022 1:56 pm
According to The Guardian, a “specialist gang” is smuggling valuable historic artifacts from Ukraine into Russia, focusing on ancient Scythian gold. “There is now very strong evidence this is a purposive Russian move, with specific paintings and ornaments targeted and taken out to Russia,” says anthropologist Brian Daniels as quoted by The Guardian.