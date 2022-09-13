Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, September 13, 2022

externalThe Guardian: EU unlikely to cap price of Russian gas.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 13, 2022 4:04 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

A draft regulation on the “electricity emergency tool” seen by the Guardian contains neither a price cap on Russian gas nor a cap on all imported gas. But the EU is still “expected to levy windfall taxes on the high profits of fossil fuel companies, with a separate cap on revenues of low-carbon electricity producers," the Guardian reported. Even though it could still change, the draft reveals the European Commission’s “doubts over gaining enough support from EU member states for its preferred option of putting a cap on Russian gas,” according to the Guardian. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok